NBA Fans React to Brandon Clarke Knee Surgery Announcement
The Grizzlies' unfortunate offseason filled with injuries just took another hit right before the start of the 2025-26 season.
With Zach Edey sidelined for another two months, Jaren Jackson Jr. expected to return to play in another month and a half, and Cedric Coward returning from injury, Grizzlies fans received more unfortunate news.
Clarke Needs Another Surgery
According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, "Memphis Grizzlies F/C Brandon Clarke will undergo a procedure to address knee synovitis and is expected to be re-evaluated in 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. Clarke missed tail end of the 2024-25 season with a PCL sprain, which has fully healed. He's expected to make a full recovery."
This is a huge blow to a Memphis team that will already be without Zach Edey for a few months, and with newly extended Jaren Jackson Jr. expected to miss the beginning of the season.
For Clarke, the injuries have piled up over the past three years. A torn left Achilles tendon sustained in March of 2023 sidelined him for the remainder of that season and the majority of the 2023-24 season as well.
Then, at the end of the 2024-25 season, he suffered a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee, cutting his season short once again.
Fans React to Clarke's Surgery
With the Grizzlies' season right around the corner, the injury to Clarke is another devastating blow to a team that had high expectations with a new coach, draft picks, and a new-look roster.
"I wouldn’t wish being a grizzlies fan on my worst enemy," one fan replied.
"Why is everyone getting injured bruh," another commented.
Another fan said, "Seems like Clarke has consistently been injured for the past 2-3 years."
One fan commented on Clarke's inability to stay healthy saying,"Not really talked about but he is always hurt."
A fan replied commenting on who could be next up in the center rotation for Memphis saying, "No Edey, JJJ or Clarke to start the season. Jock Landale, prepare to play 40 minutes a game to start this season bud."
The Grizzlies will surely feel Clarke's absence, as his high-energy style of play, athleticism, and efficiency around the rim are crucial for Memphis, especially without Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr.
"Memphis has no bigs lmao," one fan replied.
Another fan commented, "damn everyone getting hurt before season start."
"Glad his PCL has healed, but this knee synovitis is concerning. Can't catch a break with injuries," a user replied.
Some fans felt sympathy for Clarke, saying, "Poor dude just can’t get healthy."
A Grizzlies fan was getting tired of the injuries saying, "when does it end."
Clarke, along with Jackson Jr., Edey, and Coward, will be critical to the Grizzlies' ability to contend in the competitive Western Conference, but with significant injuries, Memphis could get off to a slow start.
