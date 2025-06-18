NBA Fans React to Cryptic Ja Morant Message
The Memphis Grizzlies have recently been in the news much more than normal, headlined by their blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. However, it did not stop there.
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith claimed that NBA stars do not want to play in Memphis because they feel unsafe, and called for the city to clean things up.
"Cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment. I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's disuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They've told me," Smith said.
Many people took exception to Smith's wild take, including Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who shared his frustration on social media with a group of posts.
Via Ja Morant: "talkin bout the grizz more than the finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources"
However, after the response to Stephen A. Smith, Morant shared a cryptic message in the middle of the night heading into Wednesday morning.
Via Ja Morant: "don’t cry for me when the war is over"
Fans have discovered that Morant was referencing a song lyric from artist Rod Wave, but many still had their fair reactions to an odd post from the Grizzlies star point guard.
"supporting u no matter what, goat," one fan replied.
"2022 Ja back next season I could cry," another fan said.
"Can’t wait for this mvp campaign 12," a fan posted.
"I love this mentality from u gang it's yall vs the world," another fan responded.