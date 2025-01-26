NBA Fans React to Debut of Ja Morant's New Shoes
The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA as the halfway point of the season passes. Despite All-Star guard Ja Morant being in and out of the lineup, they've been able to get great performances out of other players like Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane.
After missing the team's last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant returned to the lineup for the finale of their four-game home stand against the Utah Jazz. Known for being one of the flashiest players on and off the court in the NBA, Morant didn't hold back when debuting his new shoes with Nike.
Featuring a pattern resembling a giraffe, there's no denying the eye-popping look of the shoe. As the post continues to gain traction across social media, fans are taking to their accounts to share their thoughts on the kicks.
"Ugliest shoes I've ever seen in my life," a user boldly stated.
"these go sooo hard," a user countered with.
"are these sneakers or zoo exhibits," another user jokingly commented.
"Only creative thing about this is the name," a user replied.
As can be seen by the interactions, fans seem to be split on the polarizing pair of shoes. Since the NBA abolished shoe color restrictions in 2018, it has allowed players like Morant to wear shoes like these during games.
As of right now, the specific colorway for the shoes are not listed anywhere for sale.
