NBA Fans React to Dillon Brooks’ Elbow to Ja Morant in Grizzlies-Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies, following a season-opening victory against the Utah Jazz, took a trip south to take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Rockets took a loss to the Charlotte Hornets to begin their season, so this is a good opportunity for the Grizzlies to pick up a strong road win and get off to a 2-0 start to the season.
In the middle of the first quarter, which ended up tied at 38 points apiece, former Grizzlies and current Rockets forward Dillon Brooks pump-faked with Ja Morant guarding him, and elbowed him while the Grizzlies guard was in the air.
Naturally, fans across the league -- and specifically of the two clubs -- had a strong reaction to the play from the two former teammates.
Via @Sean_Barnard1: "It would be shocking if Dillon Brooks doesn’t get thrown out of this game by the end of it"
Via @Listogetsit: "That's not cool"
Via @GeniusLoner: "We Knew It Was Gone Come Sooner Or Later Lol"
Via @CLIPPERSIN7: "He’s just drawing contact, give him the benefit of the doubt"
Via @purplipton: "they used to be bros too that’s crazy"
The Rockets and the Grizzlies will be battling for positioning in the Western Conference this season. Both teams entered the year with high expectations, which makes their head-to-head games especially important.
