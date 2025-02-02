All Grizzlies

NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo injury news before Grizzlies-Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have added Giannis Antetokounmpo to the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Despite starting the 2024-25 season 2-8, the Milwaukee Bucks have turned things around to improve to 26-20 and currently sit in fourth place in the East.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks now head into a big matchup against the third-place team in the West, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games, setting up for a good cross-conference matchup on Sunday.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Jan 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

With Grizzlies star Ja Morant ruled doubtful for Sunday's matchup, the Bucks have announced some key injuries of their own.

The Bucks are ruling Antetokounmpo as probable for Sunday's game with right patella tendinopathy. Antetokounmpo has already missed six games this season, and fans have taken to social media to react to a potential seventh.

Via Maham Momo: "Oh no,,, Speedy Recovery"

Via Chris Campasano: "The CP3 effect? 🤣🤣🤣"

Antetokounmpo entered Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a probable designation as well, but ultimately suited up and dropped 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists in a crushing 26-point loss.

Antetokounmpo got into it with Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul during the game, leading to a couple of heated moments between the two stars. The Spurs certainly hope Antetokounmpo is level-headed, healthy, and good to go against the Grizzlies on Sunday, while Memphis is hoping to catch a break and face a shorthanded Milwaukee squad.

Published
