NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo injury news before Grizzlies-Bucks
Despite starting the 2024-25 season 2-8, the Milwaukee Bucks have turned things around to improve to 26-20 and currently sit in fourth place in the East.
Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the field.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks now head into a big matchup against the third-place team in the West, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games, setting up for a good cross-conference matchup on Sunday.
With Grizzlies star Ja Morant ruled doubtful for Sunday's matchup, the Bucks have announced some key injuries of their own.
The Bucks are ruling Antetokounmpo as probable for Sunday's game with right patella tendinopathy. Antetokounmpo has already missed six games this season, and fans have taken to social media to react to a potential seventh.
Via Maham Momo: "Oh no,,, Speedy Recovery"
Via Chris Campasano: "The CP3 effect? 🤣🤣🤣"
Antetokounmpo entered Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a probable designation as well, but ultimately suited up and dropped 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists in a crushing 26-point loss.
Antetokounmpo got into it with Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul during the game, leading to a couple of heated moments between the two stars. The Spurs certainly hope Antetokounmpo is level-headed, healthy, and good to go against the Grizzlies on Sunday, while Memphis is hoping to catch a break and face a shorthanded Milwaukee squad.
