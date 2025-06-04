NBA Fans React to Gilbert Arenas' Controversial Karl-Anthony Towns Statement
During his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns faced a lot of criticism. Although the team reached the Western Conference Finals in 2024, Towns was significantly outperformed by the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt, resulting in the Timberwolves' elimination in just five games.
Towns was traded from the team that drafted him and molded him to a Knicks team in a huge New York market with championship expectations right before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Towns turned in one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 52.6% from the field and 42% from three-point range in 72 games played. Due to his outstanding play alongside his co-star Jalen Brunson, Towns was named an Eastern Conference starter in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and selected to All-NBA Third Team.
While he was a significant part of the Knicks' making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1999, his numbers dipped in the playoffs, and teams targeted him defensively.
Former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas appeared on his own podcast "Gil's Arena" and had some very bold statements about the Knicks superstar.
"It's his physical makeup: long legs, short torso, big a** feet. There's nothing he can do. He's built like a whole f***ing b****. He's built like a female...He's built like a girl. He has girl hips. He's like a full WNBA player," Arenas exclaimed.
Fans took to social media to reply to the comments and it was certainly met with some mixed reaction.
"What did KAT ever do to deserve this type of dialogue? It’s disgusting," one fan said.
Another replied, "Gilbert Arenas hates on a lot of current nba players for some reason."
Others think that Arenas might have been right and justified his comments saying, "Lmao i love that Gil keeps it all the way real."
Another fan agreed with Arenas, saying, "He not wrong yall he not wrong."
With the Knicks firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, Towns will be an interesting topic of discussion this offseason, as rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant leaving their respective teams are heating up. Towns still has three years left on his contract, and is owed over $100 million over the next two seasons.
