NBA Fans React to Gilbert Arenas' Controversial Take
Gilbert Arenas may no longer be getting buckets in the NBA, like when he was scoring nearly 30 points a night with the Washington Wizards in the 2000s. Now, as he's watching his son Alijah Arenas prepare for playing college ball at USC, Gilbert is starting to make a name for himself in the sports media world.
Outside of hosting his podcast 'Gil's Arena' with other former NBA players, he's made his fair share of appearances on ESPN. Following Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard appeared on ESPN's First Take on Friday morning and didn't hold back when it came to dropping a flaming hot take.
"The one who's leading the team... that ring counts. The second option ring... no one respects it," Arenas said. He went on to say that Kobe Bryant wasn't respected as a three-time champion until he was able to win two rings as the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers. Seeing this wild take, fans took to social media to react to this.
"So nobody respects Klay's rings?" a user proposed.
"Not true at all. I’ve never seen people disrespect Scottie Pippen’s championships," a fan said.
"Steph ain’t win finals mvp for 3 straight finals appearances…. We respected Stephs rings …. Voided," another fan shared.
"D Wade and Scottie Pippen would disagree," another user replied.
"This is a lie. And anyone who thinks this way should be ignored," a user bluntly stated.
As can be seen by the reactions, nobody is siding with Arenas. While you can tell what message he's trying to get across, it surely wasn't one people were going to agree with. Saying the second option doesn't get respect would be disrespecting players like Scottie Pippen, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, among others.
