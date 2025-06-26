NBA Fans React to Grizzlies Trading for Cedric Coward in 2025 NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies were responsible for one of the first big surprises of the 2025 NBA Draft. The team made a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to trade for the rights to No. 11 overall pick Cedric Coward out of Washington State, in exchange for the No. 16 overall pick, two second-round picks, and a future 2028 first-round pick.
Fans across social media had plenty to say regarding the surprising trade, especially considering the fact that Coward had a mostly under-the-radar career in college before emerging as a top transfer portal prospect and eventually a top NBA Draft prospect this offseason.
"WOW GRIZZLIES W," @playoffjake replied.
"Cedric Coward is such a Grizzlies type player," @joshegbuna added.
"Hold up Grizzlies might’ve cooked here," @CediFanClub wrote.
"Feels like an overpay to move up 5 spots but if he’s good who cares time will tell," @GrizzlyVol replied.
"Good pick up, people saying it’s an overpay, but that Orlando pick ain’t gonna be worth much, still got plenty of draft capital to trade," @tomturner_11 added.
"hopefully he performs…basically just traded des for this pick. taking this team back even younger and losing a star shooter in des," @InJaWeBelieve wrote.
Coward spent his freshman season at Division III Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, before transferring to Eastern Washington ahead of his sophomore season. Coward started all 32 games as a junior in 2023-24 and averaged 15.7 points per game before transferring to Washington State ahead of the 2024-25 season. Coward played just six games at Washington State but averaged 17.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
