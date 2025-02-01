NBA fans react to Ja Morant injury news before Grizzlies-Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight games heading into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Bucks have lost three of their last four but sit in fourth place in the East with a 26-20 record.
Led by superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks have one of the best duos in the NBA but have yet to put the success together to prove it.
The Grizzlies have battled through injuries on their way to a 32-16 record, as they sit comfortably in third place in the West. Star point guard Ja Morant has already missed 20 games this season and is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game in Milwaukee.
The Grizzlies are ruling Morant doubtful for Sunday's matchup due to right shoulder soreness. Morant was sidelined for Thursday's win over the Houston Rockets with the same injury, and now it is looking like it will keep him out for another marquee matchup.
Grizzlies fans are getting tired of not having their star point guard on the court, and NBA fans are missing the nightly Morant highlight reels. Fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's updated status for Sunday's game.
"JA NOOOOOOOO," one fan reacted.
"😔 get better ja ❤️," another fan commented
"This is getting ridiculous," a fan said.
With how impressive the Bucks have been, a healthy Morant would certainly help the Grizzlies' chances on Sunday, but Memphis has proven they can win just fine without their star point guard.
