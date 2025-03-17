NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Kings
After winning five of their last six games, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Monday's matchup in Sacramento marks the start of a five-game road trip for the Grizzlies, looking to fend off a Kings squad that is on a four-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they will be playing without star point guard Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies have ruled out Morant for Monday's game in Sacramento due to left hamstring soreness.
Morant missed Memphis' 34-point win over the Miami Heat on Saturday due to right shoulder soreness, as this hamstring injury is a new concern.
Morant is now set to miss his 26th game of the season due to injury, but the Grizzlies have held it together while he is sidelined with a 15-10 record. Of course, the Grizzlies are still much better with Morant on the court, especially with how he has been playing recently.
In his last five games, Morant is averaging 32.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.8% from the field and leading the Grizzlies to a 4-1 record. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's latest injury news for Monday's matchup with the Kings.
"when tf did this happen," one fan questioned.
"JA WHAT," a fan reacted.
"????? It went from shoulder to hamstring? I pray to see the days of a consistent healthy ja goat morant," another fan replied.
The Grizzlies have proven they can still win without their star point guard, but his absence will certainly make things more difficult against a talented Kings team.
