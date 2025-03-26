NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder are two of the top four teams in the NBA entering Tuesday, but a whopping 16 games separates them in the standings. It's not a dismissal to the Grizzlies, but rather how dominant OKC has been this year as they've locked up the top seed in consecutive seasons.
On Thursday night, the two teams will go head-to-head in Oklahoma City as the Grizzlies close out their five-game road trip. Looking to end their trip on a two-game winning streak, the Grizzlies fans have received news that once again their star will be sidelined for the contest.
In what could've been a matchup between Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Morant has been ruled out yet again with a left hamstring injury. Marking the sixth-straight game Morant will be out, fans have taken to social media to react to the news.
"If this dude isn’t playing by Saturday I’m going to riot," one user claimed.
"What's new," another user replied.
"Keep resting king," one fan stated.
"he’ll be back saturday I bet," one user added.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are curious as to when Morant will finally return to the court. As some mentioned in the comments, they believe he might be waiting to make his return when the Los Angeles Lakers come to Memphis on Saturday.
For now, the Grizzlies will prepare for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off with the Thunder on Thursday night.
Related Articles
NBA Star Desmond Bane Shoves Grizzlies Teammate in Viral Video
Memphis Grizzlies Make NBA History vs Utah Jazz