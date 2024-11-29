NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies vs Pelicans
For eight games, Memphis Grizzlies fans patiently waited for Ja Morant to return from his hip injury. He finally returned on November 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, he immediately was sidelined again with a knee contusion that kept him out against the Detroit Pistons on November 27.
After being sidelined by injury yet again, it looks like Morant is poised to make a return for the Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Morant as probable against the Pelicans on Friday.
Morant has only played in nine games for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 45/29/83 shooting from the field. Any news of him playing brings an immediate reaction of joy and excitement to Grizzlies fans.
Via @FallenImpacts: "I am thankful for Ja"
For the past two seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies have been hampered by injuries. Game after game, fans have only seen the words "out" when attached to their favorite player's names. For that reason, seeing the words "probable" made Grizzlies fans excited about Ja's status.
Via @DaOne_PShark: "Now I swear I've never seen a Probable designation from this team"
Even without Ja Morant on the court, the Grizzlies should be able to defeat the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. The two teams face off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
