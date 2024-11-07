NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies vs Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies trend of injury troubles has continued into this season, with several key players being banged up to start the year. With the Grizzlies set to face off against the Washington Wizards on Friday, they'll be doing so without their star guard Ja Morant.
Morant will miss Friday's home matchup against the Wizards with hip soreness, making it the second time this season he has been ruled out. His first missed game of the season came against the Chicago Bulls, where he was sidelined with right thigh soreness.
NBA fans have been reacting to this injury news.
Via @jacobtenn: "soreness is probably just rest, probably fine"
Via @NickTho3: "At least it’s not a hamstring for Ja"
Via @Jakever1: "We gotta be averaging bout 6 injured players per game bruh"
Via @BIGMEM12: "Don’t panic let him get a rest he’ll be back soon dw"
Via @e5_mayor: "Rest up 12"
Based on the reactions, it appears as if Grizzlies fans are relieved to see that Morant's injury was not as serious as expected. After Morant suffered the injury on a lob attempt in the third quarter on Wednesday, fans were concerned it may have been a hamstring injury.
Furthermore, the replies show fans not being discouraged given they are set to face a Wizards team that is 2-4 this season.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France