NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Injury News for Grizzlies-Hawks

Fans take to social media to react to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's injury news ahead of Atlanta Hawks game

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to pass the ball from the floor during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies looked like favorites to be the second seed in the Western Conference before the All-Star break, but a 4-6 record in their last 10 games has them sitting behind the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers as of Sunday. To try and stay in the mix, they'll need to prevent a three-game losing streak and handle the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Only in the play-in tournament mix due to the state of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks are also 4-6 in their last 10 games. Needing everything they can to secure a win, the Grizzlies are in jeopardy of being without their star guard.

According to the Grizzlies' recent injury report, guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. Morant was sidelined for Memphis' contest Saturday in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions:

"Next week we will see Ja ending season lol," a user replied.

"Ok bro what," a user commented.

"Is he going to play or it’s doubtful," a user questioned.

"Of course he’s not," another user replied.

Grizzlies guard Ja Moran
Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during over-time against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As can be seen by the reactions on social media, fans are upset to see that Morant continues to remain on the injury report. Morant played in nine games last season but has yet to eclipse 40 games played this year. The Grizzlies can only hope he'll be healthy come playoff time, otherwise, the odds are stacked against them.

Published
