NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News for Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder have shifted the location of their playoff series to the FedEx Forum as of Thursday.
The Grizzlies came out of the gate ready to defend their home court in front of their fans, jumping to a double-digit lead late in the first quarter. Memphis continued to build on that lead for the second and most of the third quarter. The Thunder, however, would not go out easily, as they continued to fight and chop down the 26-point lead the Grizzlies created at the half.
The fourth quarter became a dogfight with both teams battling for the lead, unfortunately, the Grizzlies couldn't hold onto their lead, and the Thunder were able to secure the 114-108 victory behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points on 38% field goal shooting.
To make matters worse for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant took a hard fall late in the second quarter after getting fouled by Lu Dort, which had Morant out for the remainder of the game. The Grizzlies have now listed Morant as doubtful for Game 4 due to a hip contusion. Fans have made their way to social media after hearing the news.
"Last injury report of the 2024-25 season" One user stated.
"Grizzlies PR, I know we’ve had beef in the past, but thank you for your service this year. It was not your fault, you can rest." One fan said.
"Wait doubtful?" a fan said.
"if ja gon play he gon force game 5 then game 6 THEN game 7 grizzlies in 7" a fan suggested.
As seen by the reactions, some fans think this is the end of the season, while others still have hope that the Grizzlies and Morant can pull this off. Fans can catch the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
