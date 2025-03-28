NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News for Lakers-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back from a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and put Taylor Jenkins's firing behind them when they take the court on Saturday.
The Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off a buzzer-beating loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers coughed up a five-point lead with 12 seconds remaining in the game, losing on a half-court shot by Josh Giddey.
The Grizzlies lineup could be boosted by the return of star guard Ja Morant, who was upgraded to questionable with a left hamstring strain. Morant missed Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Grizzlies fans were understandably excited.
"HOW CAN TODAY GET ANY BETTER," exclaimed one fan.
Another added, "DEMON BACK"
One fan said, "Yess let so go Ja Morant."
Another fan, reacting to the news of Ja and Jenkins, chimed in, "Best non-gameday in Grizzlies history."
Morant has played since March 14th against the Cleveland Cavaliers, missing the Grizzlies' last six contests. Memphis is 2-4 in those games and currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference. They are tied with the Lakers in the loss column heading into Saturday's game.
Morant is averaging 22.3 points on 44% shooting and 29% from three on the season to go along with 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 43 games.