NBA Fans React To Ja Morant News Before Grizzlies-Hornets
Ja Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies' lineup after a brief one-game absence.
On Saturday afternoon, Desmond Bane's 38-point effort propelled the Grizzlies past the Detroit Pistons, 109-103. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant missed the contest after being a late scratch due to an illness, but according to the team, the former All-NBA guard won't miss an extended period of time.
The return of Morant has Grizzlies fans riled up as the team heads into a crucial stretch of games as the team currently sits in eighth place in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies are in a deadlock with the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves, who all sit with a 46-32 record. Only two of the aforementioned four teams will have the opportunity to be locked into the fifth and sixth spots, with the other will have to be in the NBA's play-in tournament.
"Now thats sum good news hope fam is ok," said one concerned Grizzlies fan.
"Lisalo better at confirming player appearances than jenkins," said another Grizzlies fan.
While another fan who's seemingly attending the game is in disbelief that they'll be able to see the explosive playmaker in-action live.
Morant, 25, has been up and down this season after missing nearly the entirety of his 2024 campaign after tearing his labrum just nine games into the season. The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.9 points per game while adding 7.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest in his 47 appearances in 2025.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets tip-off on Tuesday night in Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. EST.