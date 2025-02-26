NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Performance in Suns-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed the Phoenix Suns to the FedExForum on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies entered the game up 2-0 in their season series. Despite having talented stars like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns are below .500 and could miss out on the play-in tournament this season.
While Memphis entered as solid favorites in this matchup, the contest ended up being far more entertaining than what was expected. In an overtime thriller, the Grizzlies walked away with a 151-148 win after clawing back from a first-half deficit. As the Grizzlies top three scorers all had 25 or more points, it was guard Ja Morant who was the hero Tuesday.
Not only did Morant lead the game in scoring with 29 points, he also forced overtime with the Grizzlies trailing 137-135 with 5.4 seconds left in the game. Driving on Phoenix's Bradley Beal, Morant pulled up for a mid-range shot to send it to overtime. Seeing this move, users on social media have started to react to the performance.
As seen in the clip above, Morant reminded fans that he still has some of the best hops in the league. Following his comments after this past NBA Slam Dunk contest, he might be considering participating in the contest once and for all.
While Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the team's leading scorer this year, Morant is still regarded as the face of the team and proved that tonight. As long as Morant can put on performances like these in the playoffs, Grizzlies fans will be content.
Now leading 3-0 in the season series, the Grizzlies can go for the sweep on March 10th when the Suns travel back to Memphis.
