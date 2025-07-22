NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Revealing Newest Shoe
The Memphis Grizzlies have had some trouble with star point guard Ja Morant in the past, but the human highlight reel is an undisputed star. Of course, he has faced a few controversies, but when he is on the court, he is undoubtedly a fan favorite.
In 2019, Morant signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, and six years later, the star point guard is setting up for the launch of the "Ja 3." Despite there once being talks about him being dropped from his Nike deal altogether, the company made the right decision to keep him on, as fans could not be more excited for his newest shoe.
Morant has been teasing the new "Ja 3," which is first releasing on Tuesday, with more colorways set to drop later in the Summer. Many fans and media outlets have shown love for the new shoe already, especially after Morant posted a video on his Instagram story of some of the colorways, with the caption, "appetizers."
Via KicksFinder: "The Nike Ja 3 hype train is not stopping as @JaMorant reveals some unseen colorways to the public 👀😱📈"
Fans are loving the new shoe, as many have reacted to Morant's latest video.
"Best shoes of all time," one fan boldly claimed.
"I have to say Nike really snapped with the Ja 3 🔥😮💨 @JaMorant," one account posted.
"This shoe about to do some DAMAGE. Nike did their big one with these," another fan said.
"sheesh take my money 🔥," a fan replied.
Morant's newest shoe is set to be a huge hit, proving why Nike made the right decision to give the Grizzlies star his own line.