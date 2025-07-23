All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Appearance At Liberty-Fever Game

Fans across social media reacted to Ja Morant's viral appearance at the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game on Tuesday

Will Despart

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ja Morant has been a long-time supporter of the WNBA, appearing courtside at games from Las Vegas to Brooklyn. Morant attended the New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever game at Barclays Arena on Tuesday and even shared a special moment with one of the Liberty's stars after the buzzer.

After the Liberty closed out a 98-84 win against the Indiana Fever, Morant linked up with sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu and exchanged a pair of his new "NY vs. NY" Ja 3 sneakers for a pair of Ionescu's uber-popular Sabrina 3s.

Unsurprisingly, NBA and WNBA fans had a positive reaction to the interaction on social media. Even Nike's official account chimed in.

"Running the game, dropping the 3s," @nikebasketball replied, referencing the release of Ja and Sabrina's third respective signature sneakers.

"Aura fried my phone," @flizop wrote.

"Lmao never seen a signature shoe swap! That’s 🔥," @miacharnellepdx commented.

"Thank god Sabrina went on a burner in 4th Quarter 😂😂😂," @ScriptedTanya wrote.

The Liberty moved to 16-6 with Wednesday's win, putting them a game ahead of the Phoenix Mercury for the third-place spot in the league-wide standings and 3.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx in the loss. The Fever were without Caitlin Clark in the loss, as the second-year star is battling a groin injury that has forced her to miss 11 of Indiana's 24 games so far this season.

