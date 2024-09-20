All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Bold Zach Edey Statement

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made a bold prediction for his new teammate.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during a press conference at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey during a press conference at FedExForum. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Purdue center Zach Edey ninth overall in the 2024 NBA draft. Filling their need at the center position, Memphis made this selection with the belief that Edey can contribute right away.

Seemingly with an inside track to the Grizzlies’ starting center position, Edey has an opportunity to play meaningful minutes on a team with playoff aspirations. Not many lottery picks get this opportunity, which also makes Edey one of the early Rookie of the Year favorites.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Morant said Edey will win Rookie of the Year easily this season.

“Definitely rookie of the year," Morant said of Edey. "I think easily, too."

NBA fans have been reacting to this prediction from Morant.

Via @MemphisWillcox: “Easy money - Edey ROY”

Via @Grizzlies_szn: “Can’t wait to watch this duo”

Via @Fiizop: “I like our chances out the west”

Via @bootleglindt: “Phew”

Edey does not project to receive a lot of post-up opportunities in a Grizzlies’ offense that features Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, but he will still have an important role. Freeing up Morant with screens and rolling to the basket for lob attempts will be key for Edey, and should give him a lot of opportunities to score.

The Morant-Edey pairing will be a fun one this season.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News