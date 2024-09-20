NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Bold Zach Edey Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies selected Purdue center Zach Edey ninth overall in the 2024 NBA draft. Filling their need at the center position, Memphis made this selection with the belief that Edey can contribute right away.
Seemingly with an inside track to the Grizzlies’ starting center position, Edey has an opportunity to play meaningful minutes on a team with playoff aspirations. Not many lottery picks get this opportunity, which also makes Edey one of the early Rookie of the Year favorites.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Morant said Edey will win Rookie of the Year easily this season.
“Definitely rookie of the year," Morant said of Edey. "I think easily, too."
NBA fans have been reacting to this prediction from Morant.
Via @MemphisWillcox: “Easy money - Edey ROY”
Via @Grizzlies_szn: “Can’t wait to watch this duo”
Via @Fiizop: “I like our chances out the west”
Via @bootleglindt: “Phew”
Edey does not project to receive a lot of post-up opportunities in a Grizzlies’ offense that features Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, but he will still have an important role. Freeing up Morant with screens and rolling to the basket for lob attempts will be key for Edey, and should give him a lot of opportunities to score.
The Morant-Edey pairing will be a fun one this season.
