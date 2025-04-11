NBA Fans React To Ja Morant’s Controversial Celebration vs Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies had the NBA shocked a few weeks ago when they fired head coach Taylor Jenkins just a few games before the playoffs. As the Grizzlies are now fighting to avoid the play-in tournament as the regular season comes to an end on Sunday, they'll do so by looking to their star guard Ja Morant.
Despite a mediocre season from Morant for his standards, he's averaged 27.5 points per game since the All-Star break and has stepped up his play, especially as of late. However, the biggest drawback for Morant isn't even his play on the court, but rather his antics. After receiving a fine for a finger-gun celebration the other day, Morant is getting creative with his new celebration.
During Memphis' Thursday night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Morant once again brought out his new celebration, where he pretends to throw a grenade into the crowd. It looks as though he isn't stopping any time soon unless the NBA steps in.
Seeing this celebration yet again, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"That Morant celebration is straight fire! 🔥," one user commented.
"Just when I thought he couldn’t get more entertaining," another user added.
"Better than curry’s night night celebration," a fan boldly shared.
Given the NBA didn't do anything after Morant did the grenade celebration in their last game, there's no telling if Adam Silver will step in at some point and try to put a stop to it. For now, the Grizzlies star has his new three-point celebration.
