NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater vs Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat matched up in a pivotal contest for conference standings. While the Heat are locked into the play-in tournament, the Grizzlies needed the win to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference teams trying to avoid the play-in and reach the top six seeds. Factor in a red-hot Heat team, it wasn't going to be an easy game for the Grizzlies.
However, the Grizzlies put together a good performance after the first quarter, which led them to secure their 45th victory of the season and the first for interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo. The game did come down to the wire, and Memphis put the ball in the hands of their top player.
Getting the switch onto Heat rookie Kel'el Ware, Ja Morant drove to the basket, then stepped back to hit the game-winning fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. The shot gave Morant 30 points on the night, as Tyler Herro's 35-point performance wasn't enough to lift the Heat to a win.
After making headlines for his repeated finger-gun gestures, Morant silenced everyone with the dazzling end-of-game finish. Seeing this shot, fans around social media have started to share their reactions to the game-winner.
Even though Morant has been having one of the worst scoring seasons of his career this year, he has elevated his play as of late with a 29.5 points per game average in March and 66 points across his first two games in the month of April.
Following Morant's shot for the win, it propels the Grizzlies to the sixth seed in the Western Conference for the time being, with standings set to change following the conclusion of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers game.
Looking ahead for Memphis, they'll travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Saturday, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
