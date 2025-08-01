NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Heartfelt Post After China Trip
Amid the NBA offseason, many stars around the league are taking trips across the world, including Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The 25-year-old, about to enter his seventh season, went to China and hosted events with fans through Nike.
Morant had a fun time in China, evident from his Instagram post following the trip. He was heartfelt in his words, letting the fans know they brought the energy and left an impact on his trip.
"China. yall left a mark on ™️," Morant said. "im beyond grateful for the opportunity and moments we’ve shared . a week full of fun, hoops & love 💙 until next time 🇨🇳"
Fans reacted to the post, giving Morant his props for hosting these events with so many people, while also acknowledging how far the South Carolina native has come.
"Worldwide 🌏," one fan replied
"u deserve it brother💙," another said.
"Blessings 🖤," one fan responded.
Morant got love from all of the fans in China, as well as his fans on social media, who reacted to the post. With training camp approaching, it seems he'll be entering the season on a positive note.
The Grizzlies need Ja Morant
The Grizzlies are entering the season with high hopes in a crowded Western Conference. Led by Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., they went 48-34 last season, getting swept by the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who would go on to win the championship.
It was a tough ending to the season, but the 6-foot-2 superstar is ready to lead his team and recreate the same success Memphis had just a few seasons ago. The Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed in the West in both 2022 and 2023, but the last two seasons haven't been so kind to them for a multitude of reasons.
Last season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. His numbers took a dip, resulting in a missed All-Star appearance while Jackson represented Memphis, but the duo is due for a bounce-back season. They'll have to do so in an even better conference.
The West got a lot better this offseason. Teams like the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets only got better, while others, such as the New Orleans Pelicans, will be fully healthy and pushing for the playoffs. Memphis will have an uphill battle, being seen as a Play-In Tournament contender once again. It's only fuel to the fire, so Morant and company can prove the doubters wrong.
Related Articles
Gilbert Arenas, Odell Beckham Jr. React To LeBron James' Latest Post
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas Addresses Controversial News
Three-Year Lakers Veteran Reacts to Gilbert Arenas Getting Arrested