NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk Attempt in Grizzlies-Pelicans
After losing four consecutive games, the Memphis Grizzlies are attempting to build a two-game win streak on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies are just 3-6 since the All-Star break to fall to fourth place in the West, desperately needing a spark to get back on track.
On Sunday night in New Orleans, Grizzlies star Ja Morant attempted to give Memphis the spark of a lifetime. Morant had a great night, dropping 32 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals to lead the Grizzlies to a win, but he nearly had the highlight of the season.
Morant attempted an insane dunk over Pelicans star Trey Murphy III but missed off the back rim to spoil an all-time highlight.
NBA fans have immediately flocked to social media to react to Morant's dunk of the year attempt.
"inches away from the best poster of the year😭," one fan commented.
"His missed dunks are more impressive than the dunk contest," another fan claimed.
"bro is the king of 'almost' 😭," a fan said.
Morant has had a few too many "almost" dunks throughout his career but has certainly thrown down his fair share of highlight slams. Earlier in the season, Morant said he was planning on dunking less to focus on his health, but his wild attempt on Sunday is certainly one of his most bizarre dunk attempts ever.
Morant already has one of the most electric highlight reels in league history, and attempts like this one will continue to add to his arsenal.
