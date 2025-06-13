All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Latest Career Decision

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has reportedly parted ways with a major player in his life

Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
For the past few years, Ja Morant has had a very tumultuous two seasons. From suspensions to major injuries, Morant has only played 59 out of 164 games.

Now that the Grizzlies were unexpectedly swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team may have some big changes underway. While it's not a roster change, the first has begun with Ja Morant.

According to Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal, Morant has dropped his representation and will no longer be represented by Mike Miller's agency, Lift Sports Management. Morant just joined Lift in April 2024.

Surprisingly, for the most part, fans have been overwhelmingly excited at Morant dropping his agency.

"Whatttt?! I’m surprised. He left Tandem recently for Lift," one fan said.

"Thank god," another fan said.

"Good move. Everything about Mike Miller is shady," another fan said.

"I honestly expected this to happen, I just didn’t know when. You always keep us informed; keep on, keeping on," said another fan.

In many cases, players change representation when it comes to signing a new contract or switching teams. However, Morant is signed with the Memphis Grizzlies until the 2027-28 NBA season. It remains to be seen whether or not the Grizzlies will trade him in an attempt to retool, but all signs point to that not happening.

