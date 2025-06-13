NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Latest Shoe
Even before Ja Morant became the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant captured the eyes of NBA fans with his highlight reel plays as a member of the Murray State Racers. He averaged 24.5 points per game as a sophomore and led the nation in assists at 10 per game, helping lead the school to the Round of 32.
Now, since he's joined the NBA, Morant has still found ways to shine despite playing for a smaller market in the Memphis Grizzlies. The last two seasons haven't been good to him in terms of play and availability, but the Grizzlies will hope that changes next season. However, Morant is always looking to up his shoe game, as fans caught a glimpse of one of his latest releases.
In photos posted to social media, further pictures of the Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" have been shared. Morant showed these off during the Grizzlies' postseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but fans are now starting to get a closer look. Seeing these shoes, fans have taken to social media to react to the upcoming drop.
"These are definitely tuff [Nike] dropping the ball by not having these out already," one fan said.
"These are hard," another fan added.
"These so 🔥," another fan shared.
"My goodness these are gorgeous!!," a user replied.
"Buying this at the release," a user commented.
According to a past article by Shoes On SI's Pat Benson, this colorway of the Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" will drop on Friday, August 15th, 2025. Based on the reactions online, fans will be doing whatever they can to get their hands on them.
