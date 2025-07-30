NBA Fans React to Ja Morant’s Offseason Injury Scare
The NBA has been desperate for its next wave of superstars to step up as guys like LeBron James and Steph Curry near retirement, and the Memphis Grizzlies have stumbled into a global phenom. After drafting him with the second overall pick in 2019, Ja Morant has become a star around the world, and his new tour with Nike has proven it.
Morant has made a stop in Asia as part of a Nike world tour, and the two-time NBA All-Star is an icon overseas. Of course, in one of his first days in China, Morant gave the fans a show with an absurd dunk that has many wanting him to be in next year's NBA Dunk Contest.
Via ClutchPoints: "JA MORANT MY GOODNESS 😱
(via @JaMorant / IG)"
On Tuesday, Morant continued his attempt to give the fans what they want, but it nearly took a horrific turn. Morant attempted a dunk where he was going to jump over someone, but the Grizzlies star point guard did not even make it off the ground. As Morant attempted to take off, he lost his footing and slipped.
Via Hoop Herald: "Can only imagine the Grizzlies front office as they watch this footage of Ja Morant this Summer 😖"
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's injury scare.
"Sliding on that floor.. 😨," one fan commented.
"Be careful fam 😂," a fan posted.
"My heart skipped a beat," another fan said.
"No more [of] this please. Meet and greets only," a fan suggested.
"Whole organization hearts stopped," another fan replied.