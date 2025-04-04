NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Punishment After Controversial Gesture
The Memphis Grizzlies broke a dreadful four-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Miami Heat, but it did not come without controversy.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant did the unthinkable on Thursday night.
On the same day that the NBA handed Morant a warning for making a gun gesture during their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the 25-year-old star did the exact same gesture twice against the Heat. Morant has had issues with guns in the past, so the NBA has made it clear that they were not taking his controversial gesture lightly.
Still, Morant did it twice on Thursday.
To nobody's surprise, the NBA did not take long to hand Morant his new punishment. Following his warning on Thursday, the NBA announced that they were handing Morant a $75,000 fine for making the same gun gesture twice in Miami.
"Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $75,000 for twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Morant was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light," NBA Communications announced.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Morant's punishment from the NBA.
"had a feeling they weren’t gonna take too kindly of him making a mockery of the situation," one fan said.
"Yall better fine everyone from now on," another fan commented.
"Finger gun celly banned now? Or just a special rule for Ja?" a fan questioned.
"If his name wasn’t Ja Morant he wouldn’t have been fined," another fan said.
"Targeting only one specific player doing it when a bunch of others can do it without consequences. Sounds about right. Memphis vs everybody," one fan replied.
Morant ultimately hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift the Grizzlies past the Heat, but he certainly sent a statement to the league by intentionally pulling out his gun celebration twice, and now he is paying for it.