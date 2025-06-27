All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Three-Word Post

Fans took to social media to praise the Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant for his offseason words

Grant Mona

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) high fives fans as he walks off the court after the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, April 18, 2025.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) high fives fans as he walks off the court after the Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 120-106 in the play-in game to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, April 18, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been a polarizing figure in the NBA and the city of Memphis during his time in the league. While Morant possesses some of the most athletic abilities a player can have in the league, his off-the-court issues have ruffled feathers.

After being shown with a firearm on multiple occasions, Morant was suspended in the 2023-2024 season, and although he did return, a shoulder injury forced him to miss the rest of that season. Morant, however, is beloved by Grizzlies fans. He is their homegrown superstar who has led the team to multiple playoff appearances since 2019.

In the 2024-25 season, the Grizzlies reached as high as the second seed in the Western Conference, but a rollercoaster of a second half culminated in a Play-In Tournament bid and a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the now-NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morant played in only 50 of the 82 games in the most recent season, due to injury, but still averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. Morant took to social media to give some brief messages, and fans reacted accordingly.

"12 so goated," one fan said.

Another replied, "I miss watching u demon."

On another post, fans commended Morant for his words.

"and we love u too ja," one fan said.

"Damn right 12, love to see this from you, my mf point guard," a fan exclaimed.

Morant has invested $3.6 million to open a state-of-the-art shelter for homeless youth in Tennessee and launched Catch12 Media. This family-operated media company integrates youth sports programming with content creation, and he also hosts basketball camps, such as the Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp.

Related Articles

BREAKING: Grizzlies, Warriors Make Trade in 2025 NBA Draft

BREAKING: Grizzlies Select Javon Small in 2025 NBA Draft

Grizzlies Predicted To Take All-American Wing in 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News