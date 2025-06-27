NBA Fans React to Ja Morant's Three-Word Post
Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been a polarizing figure in the NBA and the city of Memphis during his time in the league. While Morant possesses some of the most athletic abilities a player can have in the league, his off-the-court issues have ruffled feathers.
After being shown with a firearm on multiple occasions, Morant was suspended in the 2023-2024 season, and although he did return, a shoulder injury forced him to miss the rest of that season. Morant, however, is beloved by Grizzlies fans. He is their homegrown superstar who has led the team to multiple playoff appearances since 2019.
In the 2024-25 season, the Grizzlies reached as high as the second seed in the Western Conference, but a rollercoaster of a second half culminated in a Play-In Tournament bid and a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the now-NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Morant played in only 50 of the 82 games in the most recent season, due to injury, but still averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. Morant took to social media to give some brief messages, and fans reacted accordingly.
"12 so goated," one fan said.
Another replied, "I miss watching u demon."
On another post, fans commended Morant for his words.
"and we love u too ja," one fan said.
"Damn right 12, love to see this from you, my mf point guard," a fan exclaimed.
Morant has invested $3.6 million to open a state-of-the-art shelter for homeless youth in Tennessee and launched Catch12 Media. This family-operated media company integrates youth sports programming with content creation, and he also hosts basketball camps, such as the Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp.
