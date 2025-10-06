NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Unfortunate Injury News
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to begin their preseason schedule on Monday, with the Detroit Pistons coming to town for an 8:00 p.m. EST matchup. Coming off a first-round sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 playoffs, the Grizzlies will look to be a far more competitive team this next season, even if that's without key players like Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard.
At the end of September, the Grizzlies made several injury announcements, with players Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke all set to miss time at the start of the season. Now, on the day of their first preseason game, they received unexpected news about their star guard.
Ja Morant Injury News
According to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole, Ja Morant suffered a left ankle sprain in practice on Sunday, and his status is considered week-to-week. With the regular season still just over two weeks away, there's no telling yet if Morant will be ruled out for the season opener. Regardless, this injury news is just the latest of many for Memphis, causing fans online to react.
"He’s so fun to watch but him being so fragile has really derailed his career," user @biomedtgr replied.
"Man let’s hope it’s just because they don’t want him playing in preseason," user @dayjuwon12 shared with optimism.
A mix of injuries and suspension has led to Morant playing just 59 games in the past two seasons, and the Grizzlies can't afford to have Morant sidelined for an extended period of time, especially with such a young, inexperienced roster.
"Hoping for a speedy recovery for 12," user @grizzliesstatss replied.
There's still no telling how severe the ankle sprain is, but Memphis could very well opt to keep him sidelined for the entire preseason to make sure he's healthy for the start of the year.
"Such bad luck! The Grizzlies really need to look at why they've been getting so many injuries," user @TheJobisDone added.
While the strength and conditioning staff do have an effect, some players are just naturally injury-prone, stemming from developments that occurred prior to joining the team. In Morant's case, he has yet to log 70 games in a season in his six years in the league.
"I'm not having fun," user @AllSTARGregory shared.
"The Ja3 have horrible ankle support," user @Mark60721388351 pointed out.
While the Ja 3 is becoming one of the most popular shoes in sports, some fans, like the one above, might see the low-top design as lacking the proper ankle support, which leads to injuries like these.
"That’s tough for Memphis. Every time he finds rhythm, injuries keep slowing the momentum. They’ll need someone to step up fast," user @Retiredjosh_ replied.
If Morant were to miss time, Scotty Pippen Jr. is the next man up, who produced well last season as a starter. In 21 games as a starter, Pippen averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
"Bro is always hurt," user @Sleeper_Hoops emphasized.
"Hasn't been the same since 2022," user @LedgerOnX said.
The 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons were Morant's best up to this point, playing 57 and 61 games respectively, earning All-Star selections in both.
"This guy man …Memphis needs to move on," user @OsTufferson replied.
Morant is still extension eligible till October 20th, as the Grizzlies can extend him for two more seasons. However, if injuries continue to pile up for Morant, it's going to be hard for the franchise to commit to him beyond his current $197 million contract.