NBA Fans React to Jaren Jackson Jr’s Big Announcement on Wednesday
Even after a tumultuous ending to the Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-2025 season, fans are still excited about the core of the team heading into the 2025-2026 season.
While Memphis did trade one of their long-time, core members of the team, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant remain as an exciting duo if they stay healthy.
Jackson Jr. earned his second career All-Star selection during the 2024-2025 season, and played in 74 games, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.
Where do the Grizzlies stand heading into the upcoming season?
The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins late into the season in March of 2025, and replaced him with now permanent head coach Tomas Iisalo. They also added Ryan Saunders as a lead assistant under Iisalo to round out the coaching staff.
Along with extending Jackson Jr., Memphis added Jock Landale and Ty Jerome as free agents, solidifying their depth with an excellent scoring first guard in Jerome and a backup center in Landale, with Jay Huff going to the Indiana Pacers.
One of the biggest free agents on the market for contending teams in the 2025 offseason was restricted free agent Santi Aldama, and the Grizzlies quickly moved to re-sign him, making sure that their core stayed intact after the Bane trade.
Jaren Jackson Jr. gives fans something to be excited about.
While the Grizzlies' big man has been a mainstay with the team for years, Jackson Jr. has turned himself into a fan favorite as he has developed into a star in Memphis.
He recently took to Instagram to share a new change he has for the upcoming season.
Fans were excited to see that Jackson Jr. is announcing a number change from 13 to 8 for the 2025-2026 season.
One fan replied: "can’t wait to have two JJJ jerseys in my closet!!"
Another commented: "now we need to retire 13&8 when time comes"
There were even fans upset about the change: "Nooooo 13 is perfect"
Jackson Jr. is recovering from a toe injury he suffered in the offseason. While he is still recovering, he is expected back early in the season, if not before it starts, with a 4- to 5-month recovery timeline set earlier in the offseason.
The Grizzlies' star forward is expected to headline a Memphis team that is looking to get back to the playoffs, but without Desmond Bane in a loaded Western Conference, it will be a challenging task.
Related Articles
Stephen A Smith Issues Warning to Gilbert Arenas Amid Controversy
NBA Superstar Ja Morant's New Nike Shoe Sells Out in 30 Minutes
Grizzlies Predicted to Take Elite Defender in Way-Too-Early Mock Draft