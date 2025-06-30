NBA Fans React To Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Massive Extension With Grizzlies
The Grizzlies had multiple questions surrounding their roster heading into the 2025 free agency period. With a looming Jaren Jackson Jr. extension and Santi Aldama becoming a restricted free agent, Memphis was in an interesting spot.
Even after trading guard Desmond Bane, it was clear that the Grizzlies would still try to put together a competitive team. With new head coach Tuomas Iisalo at the helm, the Grizzlies could have either blown up the team after Bane was traded or kept their star duo of Ja Morant and Jackson Jr. together and remained in the playoff mix.
A new report from ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the Memphis Grizzlies have extended Jaren Jackson Jr. to a massive new contract.
"The Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree to a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation-and-extension, with a player option in the final year of the deal in 2029-30, sources told ESPN," Charania wrote.
Fans reacted accordingly to Jackson Jr.'s new deal to keep him in Memphis for many years to come.
"I don’t know what I was expecting, but 48 million a year was NOT it," one fan said.
Another fan replied, "As an honest grizzlies fan, we LOVE this move."
Most fans were confused about the amount of money being thrown around in the NBA, with one fan saying, "50 MILLION FOR WHOOOOO."
Charnia wrote in his report, "The new contract adds four years to the existing 2025-26 season on Jackson's deal. The head of CAA Basketball, Austin Brown, and CAA agent Max Saidman have been negotiating the new agreement with the Grizzlies for the three-time All-Defensive team member, securing a massive new deal to keep a cornerstone of the franchise in Memphis long term."
Jackson Jr. has become one of the best big men in the NBA, averaging 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 37.5% from three-point range. He was also selected for his second NBA All-Star team in the 2024-25 season.
