NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid, Paul George Injury News Before 76ers-Grizzlies
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George have both been sidelined with injuries to begin the NBA season. This new star duo is still awaiting their highly-anticipated debut together as the 76ers remain careful with their returns to the court.
Embiid’s injury designation has been left knee injury management, while George has been dealing with a left knee bone bruise. The 76ers acquired George in free agency this summer, agreeing to a four-year, $212M contract with the nine-time NBA All-Star.
It was announced by the 76ers on Friday that both George and Embiid participated in the team’s five-on-five scrimmage.
While George and Embiid have since been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, this is an encouraging development that fans have been reacting to.
Via @JToTheSal: "Christmas game looking more and more realistic"
Via @215Clint: "Don’t get me excited Kyle"
Via @RBPhillyTake: "We might be back."
While many fans were encouraged by this update, they were disappointing to hear that both George and Embiid remain out vs. Memphis.
Via @Morr6565: "I am also out on watching the game for the Sixers"
Via @illadelph_son: "I will remain out as well and have identified April as my ramp up period."
Via @JeffSherbekow: "This team, without those two playing, is currently unwatchable. Have watched 3 of the 4 games, and it was 3 too many."
The 76ers have gone 1-3 in their first four games, all of which have come without Embiid and George.
