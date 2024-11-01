NBA Fans React to Joel Embiid, Paul George Injury News Before 76ers-Grizzlies

All Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers provided an injury update before facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George have both been sidelined with injuries to begin the NBA season. This new star duo is still awaiting their highly-anticipated debut together as the 76ers remain careful with their returns to the court.

Embiid’s injury designation has been left knee injury management, while George has been dealing with a left knee bone bruise. The 76ers acquired George in free agency this summer, agreeing to a four-year, $212M contract with the nine-time NBA All-Star.

It was announced by the 76ers on Friday that both George and Embiid participated in the team’s five-on-five scrimmage.

While George and Embiid have since been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, this is an encouraging development that fans have been reacting to.

Via @JToTheSal: "Christmas game looking more and more realistic"

Via @215Clint: "Don’t get me excited Kyle"

Via @RBPhillyTake: "We might be back."

While many fans were encouraged by this update, they were disappointing to hear that both George and Embiid remain out vs. Memphis.

Via @Morr6565: "I am also out on watching the game for the Sixers"

Via @illadelph_son: "I will remain out as well and have identified April as my ramp up period."

Via @JeffSherbekow: "This team, without those two playing, is currently unwatchable. Have watched 3 of the 4 games, and it was 3 too many."

The 76ers have gone 1-3 in their first four games, all of which have come without Embiid and George.

Joey Linn
