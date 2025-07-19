NBA Fans React To Lakers Signing Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard Marcus Smart
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting offseason, adding guys like Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia to fill some gaping holes in their lineup. However, the rumors around LeBron James potentially leaving have certainly put a damper on their positive summer ventures.
Still, the Lakers continue to make moves. On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Washington Wizards and Marcus Smart have agreed to a buyout, and the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner is planning to sign a two-year deal with the Lakers.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. A return to a grand stage for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year."
Smart, 31, has spent the last two seasons with the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies after playing for the Boston Celtics for the first nine years of his career. Now, Smart heads to another big-market franchise in LA, giving Luka Doncic and LeBron James a defensive-minded guard.
Many fans took to social media to react to the Lakers' newest signing.
"Good pickup for the lakers. If LeBron returns they’re for sure contenders now," one fan said.
"A w mentor for bronny. He will be a great 3 & D player if he plays like smart," another fan mentioned.
"LeBron has Luka, a former 1st overall pick, a top 5 SG and now the 2022 DPOY??? He literally has no excuses this season," a fan replied.
The Lakers have now added two former Grizzlies players this offseason in LaRavia and Smart, both of whom never got as much of a chance in Memphis as fans would have liked.