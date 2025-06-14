NBA Fans React to Latest Knicks Head Coaching Candidate
After a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. This was New York's first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, and still, they made that drastic of a decision.
The Knicks are now going through their head coaching search, but one thing has been clear: They did not have a replacement for Thibodeau lined up when they fired him. The Knicks have been denied by at least five teams after requesting to interview their head coach, so they have now turned to coaches who are not currently employed.
The Knicks have now turned to two of the top coaching options on the open market, Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. The Knicks are reportedly setting up meetings with Brown and Jenkins next week.
"The New York Knicks are planning to meet with ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown next week for their head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. First formal interviews for the Knicks vacancy, and more could come," ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Jenkins most recently coached the Memphis Grizzlies, but was fired with just nine games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Jenkins and the Grizzlies were 44-29 on the season before parting ways, and the six-year head coach.
Many fans were shocked when the Grizzlies fired Jenkins, and now there have been plenty of reactions to the news of him potentially interviewing for the Knicks job.
"Pretty funny that most fans aren't aware that Taylor Jenkins is just 40. He led Memphis to a #2 seed in the West by the All-Star Break this season, but everything went south for him after that," one fan commented.
"Grizzlies should've never gotten rid of Jenkins," another fan said.
"Taylor Jenkins would be great for them," a fan replied.
Of course, the Knicks cannot wait too long to make a decision, especially with the NBA Draft less than two weeks away. It is likely they choose between Jenkins or Brown, both of whom have viable experience to take on a job like the Knicks.