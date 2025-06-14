All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Latest Knicks Head Coaching Candidate

The New York Knicks are reportedly meeting with two veteran head coaches to fill their vacancy

Logan Struck

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. This was New York's first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, and still, they made that drastic of a decision.

The Knicks are now going through their head coaching search, but one thing has been clear: They did not have a replacement for Thibodeau lined up when they fired him. The Knicks have been denied by at least five teams after requesting to interview their head coach, so they have now turned to coaches who are not currently employed.

The Knicks have now turned to two of the top coaching options on the open market, Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. The Knicks are reportedly setting up meetings with Brown and Jenkins next week.

"The New York Knicks are planning to meet with ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown next week for their head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. First formal interviews for the Knicks vacancy, and more could come," ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Jenkins most recently coached the Memphis Grizzlies, but was fired with just nine games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Jenkins and the Grizzlies were 44-29 on the season before parting ways, and the six-year head coach.

Many fans were shocked when the Grizzlies fired Jenkins, and now there have been plenty of reactions to the news of him potentially interviewing for the Knicks job.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with guard Ja Morant (12)
Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with guard Ja Morant (12) during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Pretty funny that most fans aren't aware that Taylor Jenkins is just 40. He led Memphis to a #2 seed in the West by the All-Star Break this season, but everything went south for him after that," one fan commented.

"Grizzlies should've never gotten rid of Jenkins," another fan said.

"Taylor Jenkins would be great for them," a fan replied.

Of course, the Knicks cannot wait too long to make a decision, especially with the NBA Draft less than two weeks away. It is likely they choose between Jenkins or Brown, both of whom have viable experience to take on a job like the Knicks.

