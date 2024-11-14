NBA Fans React to LeBron James’ Buzzer Beater in Lakers-Grizzlies
Last night was all about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as high long-range efforts helped put away the Dallas Mavericks and capture a win for the Warriors in NBA Cup Group Play. While definitely not the same caliber of shooter, Lakers star LeBron James showed off his shooting range in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.
With the first quarter coming to an end at Crypto.com Arena, James tried his luck from 30 feet with Grizzlies star defensive guard Marcus Smart right in his face. As the clock hit zero, James sent fans in the arena to their feet.
The buzzer-beating shot by James has caused fans across social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the deep three. Here is what fans are saying online:
Via @SUNILKUMAR85567: "LeBron from deep at the buzzer?!"
Via @EdgeSportsApp: "Man… NO ONE does it like him"
Via @dgsire: "LEBUZZER BEATER"
Via @phxsunz25: "i will never get tired of him"
As you can see based on the reactions, fans across social media simply enjoy watching James make plays even though he's inching closer to turning 40 years old. Not including tonight's stats, James is off to a great start this season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds a game as the Lakers look to capitalize on their time left with the superstar.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral