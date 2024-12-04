All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic's Performance in Grizzlies vs Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dominated the Memphis Grizzlies

Liam Willerup

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The NBA is full of elite offensive talent, whether it's players like Nikola Jokic currently in their prime, or players like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who are still elite scorers in the twilight of their careers. With that, the amount of star power in the NBA can cause fans to sometimes forget just how dominant a player is.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is a great example, as he has been an offensive machine ever since entering the league in 2018. In Tuesday night's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he put on a ridiculous display that got social media talking.

In a must-win game to send the Mavericks into the first round of the NBA Cup, Doncic put up 37 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to lead Dallas to a 121-116 win over the Grizzlies. Here's how fans are reacting to the incredible all-around display:

Via @FlukaTime: "If you think this man is not MVP, idk who is maybe watch hockey"

Via @Maverick_SZN: "9-1 in the last 10 we are best in the west"

Via @PrizePicks: "they really called bro washed. Smh"

Luka Doncic's performance garnered the attention of fans all around the world tonight.

As you can tell based on the reactions, the praise is high for Doncic as has the Mavericks as a top three seed in the Western Conference. The loss for Memphis ties them with the Mavericks, as both teams still trail the Houston Rockets in the division.

