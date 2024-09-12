NBA Fans React to Major Ja Morant Prediction
Very few players in the NBA have more to prove next season than Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant. After playing only 9 games last season due to both injury and suspension, Morant had to watch his Grizzlies team fail even to make the play-in tournament.
Now, many are expecting big things from the Memphis Grizzlies, but former NBA champion Richard Jefferson is expecting something very big from Morant. During an episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Richard Jefferson claimed that Ja Morant has "the most to prove" next season.
“[The Grizzlies] were the [OKC Thunder] two seasons ago. Obviously, there’s been injuries. There’s been a lot of things that have gone on," Jefferson said. But don’t forget who Ja Morant is.”
Needless to say, Jefferson's bold prediction had some NBA fans very excited in agreeance with the champion. No one has really seen Morant and Marcus Smart play together yet, and many are hoping for it to be a formiddable duo.
However, some Oklahoma City Thunder fans didn't appreciate Jefferson comparing the Grizzlies to their team. His statement became a divisive topic among Thunder fans online.
Regardless of how upset a minor majority of Oklahoma City Thunder fans were at Richard Jefferson's prediction, most NBA fans agree with his statement fully. Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant have a ton to prove next season. Ja Morant, especially, has to be there for his teammates after letting them down with multiple suspensions last season.
