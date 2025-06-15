NBA Fans React To Massive Desmond Bane Trade News on Sunday
The Orlando Magic are one of the top young teams in the NBA, with a strong trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Even better, all three players are 25 years old or younger, meaning there is still so much room for growth. While they finished the 2024-25 season with a 41-41 record, it likely would've been higher if not for injuries.
However, the Magic have one clear weakness on their team, and that's outside shooting. It wasn't just clear during the regular season, but the playoffs as well. Therefore, on Sunday morning, the Magic decided to start the NBA offseason with a bang and took a bet on a sharpshooter from the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Magic are trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Grizzlies star Desmond Bane. An absolute haul for the career 41.0% three-point shooter, fans took to social media to react to the deal.
"Memphis got more for Bane than the Mavs for Luka lmao," one fan shared.
"HOW MANY FIRSTS FOR DESMOND BANE??" another fan added.
"THEY GOT THEIR SHOOTER," another user replied.
"Are Orlando the second best team in the East next season?" a fan questioned.
"Don’t like this trade for the Magic at all," a fan stated.
As can be seen by the reactions, people seem to like the acquisition for Orlando, but perhaps not the value they gave up for Bane. Looking at this for Memphis, they get an absolute haul in draft capital and free up money down the line since Bane was under contract till the end of the 2028-29 season.
With the Boston Celtics set to be without Jayson Tatum next season, this move could indicate the Magic are trying to go all-in while they can.
