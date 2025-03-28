NBA Fans React to Memphis Grizzlies Firing Coach Taylor Jenkins
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games to fall to 44-29 on the season and sit tied for fourth place in the Western Conference.
With just nine games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies did the unexpected and parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. Grizzlies President and GM of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman released a statement to announce the surprising news.
“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Kleiman said. "This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”
Of course, the Grizzlies have caught a cold streak, but star point guard Ja Morant has missed their last six games. With Morant sidelined, nobody should expect them to win these tough games against some of the Western Conference's best, but Memphis' front office clearly had higher expectations.
Friday's shocking news has sent the NBA world into a frenzy, and many fans have taken to social media to react and share their thoughts.
"Whether they liked his coaching ability or not, whether they thought they had the chance of making a deep run or not … this time is AWFUL at best," one fan said. "Why? Why now!?"
"NO WAY MID SEASON??" another fan commented.
Most fans, on the other hand, are grateful for the coaching change.
"YES OH MY GOD" a fan reacted.
"Bout time," another fan said.
"OMG IM THE HAPPIEST MAN ALIVE" one fan replied.
With a strong finish to their 2024-25 campaign, the Grizzlies could possibly earn their third 50+ win season within four years. Jenkins is a proven winner and will finish his Grizzlies tenure with a 250-214 (.539) record through six years, even while battling through poor injury luck, but the front office felt like it was his time to leave.