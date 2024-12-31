All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to New Ja Morant Injury Announcement

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant against the Phoenix Suns.

Logan Struck

Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, wears flip flops after returning from a screen collision during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Morant did not play after the third quarter.
Dec 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, wears flip flops after returning from a screen collision during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Morant did not play after the third quarter. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies got caught with the injury plague last season, finishing with a disappointing 27-55 record. Thankfully, the Grizzlies have found their rhythm in the new season with a 22-11 record, as they sit second place in the West through 33 games.

The Grizzlies are certainly healthier than they were last season but have still battled through some key injuries. Star point guard Ja Morant has already missed 13 of their first 33 games, Desmond Bane has missed eight, Zach Edey has missed 13, Marcus Smart has missed 15, and Luke Kennard has missed 12.

Morant, 25, has had an alarming amount of injuries through the last two seasons but is an All-NBA caliber player when healthy. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, their human highlight reel will be sidelined once again. Morant has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns with a shoulder injury.

Missing Morant for a contest against Phoenix is already less than ideal, and the injury news did not stop there for Memphis and its start point guard. In an additional update, the Grizzlies followed their injury report with an announcement that Morant will be sidelined at least one week.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Morant has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which occurred during the Grizzlies' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 27. He is considered week-to-week, and further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Fans across the league have reacted to Morant's unfortunate injury status, continuing to get tired of Memphis playing without their star point guard.

"Unreal!!" one fan said. "Are there any other teams in the league there this continually happens to?? If not why these guys??"

"Omg it’s the 2023-2024 season all over again," another fan commented.

"There needs to be a conversation about [Morant] too just like y'all talk about Zion," a fan compared Morant's injury history to Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

"I swear this guy plays 1 game a week," another fan reacted.

Ja Morant
Dec 23, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies will have to stay afloat in the absence of their star point guard, which for now will be a week-to-week thing.

