NBA Fans React to New Ja Morant Shoe Tease
The Memphis Grizzlies have continued to have a great run through the 2024-2025 season, remaining second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Despite battling many injury issues, Ja Morant has played a huge part in this season’s success. This comes following the worst Grizzlies season in years, in which Morant missed all but nine games due to suspension and injury.
On top of the success Morant has had on the court, his off-court success has been just as prominent. Morant has successfully released many shoes, including his newest design, the Ja 2s which broke the market on release.
Morant teased a Nike Air Force 1 collab which has Swarovski crystals on the shoe. This is his first Air Force 1 collab design that has been teased.
Fans reacted to this teaser on social media.
"Fire collab OMG," one fan said.
Another fan commented, "These hard!"
An additional fan is hopeful to see another color way, "Do a white pair like this and it’ll be (fire)"
This isn’t the only shoe Morant has teased as he has teased a Giraffe print, lightning bolt theme, and a Valentine’s Day shoe which is the next pair to release.
Morant is averaging 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45/33/81 splits through 31 games. The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers in a back-to-back before the NBA All-Star break begins.
