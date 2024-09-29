NBA Fans React to Nike's Ja Morant Post
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is entering his sixth season in the NBA. Selected second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant has helped the Grizzlies make three postseason appearances in the last five seasons.
One of the NBA’s biggest stars on the court, Morant is also incredibly popular off the court. Morant announced his first signature Nike sneaker at the end of 2022, and the Ja 1 quickly became one of the brand’s most successful basketball shoes.
Recently announcing the Ja 2, Morant and Nike have been rolling out their advertising for the star point guard’s second signature sneaker.
Morant shared this post on Instagram last week, and Nike commented, “Never sleep on 12”
In a post on Sunday, Nike and Nike Basketball collaborated on Instagram to share a video of Morant that had similar messaging to his previous post.
The video is narrated by Morant who begins by saying, “When I’m hit, I always get up. When no one is watching, I get up.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this post in the comments.
Via youngcorey: “Redemption year”
Via ak_hoops: “Respect”
Via krisjohn215: “NIKE going into 2025 strong with the marketing. 🔥”
Via smizzo924: “🔥 go crazy this year”
Via luverbball: “12 is back!!!!”
Morant played just nine games last season. Suspended for the first 25 games, Morant then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after his return.
Motivated to lead the Grizzlies back to the postseason, Morant has Nike and a lot of fans behind him.
