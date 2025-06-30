NBA Fans React To Santi Aldama's Contract Extension With Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been active so far this offseason, striking a blockbuster deal to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and several draft picks. In addition, they used some of that draft capital to trade up with the Portland Trail Blazers, selecting Cedric Coward with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Now, with free agency underway as of 6:00 p.m. EST on June 30th, the Grizzlies made the first initial news by signing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million deal to keep the defensive star in Memphis for the future. Following it up, they locked up another former first-round pick for the next few seasons.
According to ESPN's Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Grizzlies and Santi Aldama have agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million extension to keep the former 2021 first-rounder and Spanish international in Memphis for the foreseeable future. Seeing this move, fans have been quick to hop online and share their reactions on social media.
"Really nice deal, Santi is good," a fan stated.
"solid deal! glad he is staying," another fan added.
"That’s A LOT for Santi Aldama 😳😳," one user exclaimed.
"Underrated, good for Memphis," a fan replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, Grizzlies fans are happy to see him stay, while other users believe he's underrated. Given he's not a household name, many other users were quick to call it an overpay by Memphis. Regardless, the team locked up a key member of their frontcourt.
