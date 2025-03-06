NBA Fans React To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Performance in Grizzlies-Thunder
Once the Western Conference's first and second seeds headed into the All-Star break, the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder met on Wednesday night in a battle between two top teams in the conference. Being without All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., it was going to be a long night for Memphis as they looked to slow down the MVP frontrunner.
After heading into halftime with the lead, the Thunder didn't look back and cruised to a 120-103 victory in Memphis. It was the Grizzlies' fourth-straight loss, as the Houston Rockets are just a game back of them for the fourth seed. And to the surprise of nobody, it was another stellar performance from OKC's star man.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 41 points and eight assists in the win, as the NBA's leading scorer has taken a step up since the All-Star break, averaging 34.8 points per game since then. After seeing the performance, fans across social media have started to share their reactions.
While not known as much of a shooter, Gilgeous-Alexander converted three of his five three-point attempts tonight, as a consistent outside shot only makes him more of a weapon for Oklahoma City's offense.
Even though the Thunder haven't been around for that long, Gilgeous-Alexander inched up an exclusive list with his 10th 40-point game this season, trailing Kevin Durant (14) and Russell Westbrook (18) for the most in a single season in franchise history. He looks well on his way to joining both of them with a scoring title as well.
The Grizzlies will have to face him and the Thunder one more time this season when Memphis travels to Oklahoma City on March 27th. The Thunder will then have an opportunity to complete the regular season series sweep.
