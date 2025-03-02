NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Hawks-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost two consecutive games, but have gone the entire season without a three-game losing streak. The Grizzlies now head into a tough matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, setting up for a potential meeting between two of the league's most electric point guards.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Hawks' Trae Young are two of the best guards in the game, but unfortunately for fans, they have both fallen onto Monday's injury report. The Grizzlies are ruling Morant as questionable, while the Hawks are listing Young as probable with right Achilles tendinitis.
Fans have taken to social media to react to Young's injury status for Monday's big cross-conference matchup in Memphis.
"Great news," one fan commented.
"Good to know," another fan said.
Young, 26, is averaging 23.8 points, 11.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, but has not been as efficient as in years past. Young is shooting just 40.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, but his league-leading 11.4 assists per game have been huge to keep Atlanta afloat in the East.
The Hawks are just 2-2 without Young this season, but his probable status for Monday's matchup certainly gives hope of him suiting up. Fans should be excited to see Morant and Young face-off, although it is unfortunate they are both dealing with injuries heading into Monday's game.
