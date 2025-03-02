All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Hawks-Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been listed on the injury report before facing the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to referee’s call in the game against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to referee’s call in the game against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost two consecutive games, but have gone the entire season without a three-game losing streak. The Grizzlies now head into a tough matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, setting up for a potential meeting between two of the league's most electric point guards.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Hawks' Trae Young are two of the best guards in the game, but unfortunately for fans, they have both fallen onto Monday's injury report. The Grizzlies are ruling Morant as questionable, while the Hawks are listing Young as probable with right Achilles tendinitis.

Fans have taken to social media to react to Young's injury status for Monday's big cross-conference matchup in Memphis.

"Great news," one fan commented.

"Good to know," another fan said.

Young, 26, is averaging 23.8 points, 11.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, but has not been as efficient as in years past. Young is shooting just 40.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, but his league-leading 11.4 assists per game have been huge to keep Atlanta afloat in the East.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11)
Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks are just 2-2 without Young this season, but his probable status for Monday's matchup certainly gives hope of him suiting up. Fans should be excited to see Morant and Young face-off, although it is unfortunate they are both dealing with injuries heading into Monday's game.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News