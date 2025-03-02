NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Hawks-Grizzlies

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Memphis:



Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable



Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out

Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery): Out

Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture): Out

Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral… pic.twitter.com/3UoCAIJPDQ