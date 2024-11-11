NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies were without several key players on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, including star point guard Ja Morant. Despite this, Memphis was able to secure a blowout win on the road to improve its overall record to 7-4 through 11 games.
Winning by a final score of 134-89, the Grizzlies were able to keep the minutes down for their top rotation players. This led to an extended stretch of minutes for Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura to finish the game, which had Trail Blazers fans cheering for the opposition.
The 5-foot-8 Kawamura is a legend in Japan, and has already won over NBA fans in his rookie season.
Kawamura finished this game with three points and four assists in eight minutes of action. NBA fans have been reacting to this performance from the Grizzlies rookie.
Via @Devin_Walker2: "yuki scored and portland sound like the nba finals 😂 😂 😂 😂"
Via @EricTweetsNBA: "The away crowd cheering for Yuki Kawamura is wild lol"
Via @TheHoopCentral: "YUKI KAWAMURA. 🔥 🔥"
Via @MadeinMemphis1: "8 minutes of yuki is what we all deserve after this week"
Via @krome_prodigy: "Yuki Kawamura might be the greatest player in the NBA"
Via @WorldWideWob: "Every Yuki possession is the guitar solo from Free Bird."
Via @BrysonWright3: "Trail Blazers fans are cheering harder for Yuki than they did for any of their own players he is box office"
With the G League season beginning, Kawamura will likely spend a lot of time with the Memphis Hustle. Until then, the young guard will continue to excite NBA fans.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
NBA Legend, Ex-Grizzlies Player Takes Aim at Lakers Coach JJ Redick