NBA Fans React To Zach Edey's Misdemeanor Charge
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey had an unfortunate run-in with the law last month. According to the IndyStar, Edey was charged with reckless driving in Indiana on May 1 for driving 101 in a 55 MPH zone.
One detail regarding Edey's arrest in particular seemed to humor fans, which was the fact that the 7'3 big man was pulled over for reaching those speeds in a Kia Sorento. The mid-size family SUV is certainly a far cry from the Rolls Royces or Lamborghini's that you often see players driving.
"I don't know what is more shocking.... That he drives a Kia Sorrento or that a Kia Sorrento can go 101 mph," @tigrizz901 replied.
"Never mind the 101 mph, Zach Edey fits inside a Kia Sorento??" @EricTweetsNBA wrote.
"Idk those can go 100," @johnrivers131 added.
"I know it’s a SUV, but how the hell Zach fit in a Kia Sorento lol," @chriman_ wrote
The replies on a post from @CBBContent, primarily consisting of fans of the Purdue alum Edey's former Big 10 foes, were a bit more critical. They still maintained a bit of humor, though.
"First confirmed instance of a boilermaker driving sober," @BBallSchoILL wrote.
"Prolly still got a foul call," @abnercasanova1 wrote.
"First time he's ever been penalized for anything in that town," @EricksonKiva wrote.
"FOUL ON THE COP REF DO SOMETHING," @IndianaTruther wrote.
Edey recently completed his rookie year in Memphis, where he averaged 9.2 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game, which was also good for 17th in the NBA overall. Edey appeared in 72 games for the Grizzlies this past season and made 21 starts.
Related Articles
Major Update on Kevin Durant Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Fans React to Cryptic Ja Morant Message