NBA Fans React to Zach Edey Surgery Announcement
If there's one thing that Memphis Grizzlies fans have experienced more than any other fan base in the NBA, it's unfortunate injuries.
For the past two seasons, Grizzlies fans have seen their seasons get derailed by injuries. While the 2025-26 NBA season hasn't even begun yet, the team was already hit with a big injury to key big man Zach Edey.
Via @GrizzliesPR: "Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey underwent successful surgery today to address the laxity in his left ankle and re-stabilize it. Edey will be reevaluated in four months and is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
Needless to say, Grizzlies fans are already very concerned at Edey's injury update, relating to the team's previous injury luck.
Via @MADixon90: "Flash forward to 6 months from now…”The following medical update says Edey is progressing and there is no timetable on his return” We have seen this same story 1000 times"
"We’re cursed bro 💔," said another concerned Grizzlies fan.
"October 10th so a few weeks before the season starts. Shouldn’t miss too much," said a more optimistic fan.
"Ankle surgery for someone who was already big and slow isn't good. When Brandon Clarke was on the court last season the Grizzlies offensive rating was 131 and his net rating of +19 was outstanding. Don't overthink things.. start BC and sign a veteran 5 with size," said an overly concerned fan.
While it seems like Edey should be available for the start of the season, it'll be crucial to see if he's able to take part in training camp. Regardless, the path to recovery begins now.
